CI Investments Inc. Sells 633,390 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633,390 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of Healthpeak Properties worth $43,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.57, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.