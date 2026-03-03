CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,173 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Snowflake worth $131,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 18.9% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 992.8% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $116,882,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,482.07. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.65, for a total value of $11,610,459.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,171.40. This represents a 60.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,681 shares of company stock valued at $145,769,218. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Argus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.