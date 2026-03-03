CI Investments Inc. Sells 77,824 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.75% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $54,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Hess Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.16 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.89% and a net margin of 21.77%.Hess Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.99%.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

