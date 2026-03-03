CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,482,333 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,747,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.30% of Iamgold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Iamgold by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 84,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,005,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 404,645 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,721,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iamgold news, Director David Stewart Smith sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,018,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,400. The trade was a 60.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iamgold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Iamgold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Iamgold had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 23.29%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.