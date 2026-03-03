CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,194,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,052 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $54,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.