CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. $T

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,034 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $146,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

