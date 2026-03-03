CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Transdigm Group worth $46,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Transdigm Group Price Performance
Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,316.28 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,353.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,330.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group
In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 950 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,403.34. This represents a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,727 shares of company stock worth $314,182,120. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TDG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.
About Transdigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.
TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.
