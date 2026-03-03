Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $201.60 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.19. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

