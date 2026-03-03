Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.4643.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cipher Mining to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on CIFR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $631,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,512,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,864,557.44. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 49,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $801,861.36. Following the sale, the director owned 158,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,971.60. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $2,319,720. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $9,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,680,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 1,610,073 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 1.0%

Cipher Mining stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.96. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.