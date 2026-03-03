Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $204.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

NXST stock opened at $247.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $254.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 164.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

