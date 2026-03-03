Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

PENN stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,595,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,051 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $40,214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $39,737,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $40,537,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

