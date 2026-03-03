Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $330,000 in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2,417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE NEM opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $134.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

