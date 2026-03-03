Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -437.03, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $180.90.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,398,650.64. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

