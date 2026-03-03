Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,681,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,373,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 422,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,129,000 after acquiring an additional 993,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,691.15. The trade was a 59.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

