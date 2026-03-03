Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 1,226 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $785.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $718.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $653.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $655.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 55,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.61, for a total transaction of $35,293,344.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,781.46. The trade was a 80.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,801 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,069. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

