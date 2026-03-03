Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS Shares Sold by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,497 shares during the period. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF comprises about 3.3% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

