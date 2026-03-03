Confluent, Inc. $CFLT is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,970 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for about 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.18% of Confluent worth $220,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Confluent by 250.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 21.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on Confluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,277 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $69,903.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 218,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,599.60. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $660,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 561,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,356.20. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,501,830 shares of company stock valued at $45,389,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Confluent stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.