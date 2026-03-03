ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $707,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,509 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8,148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $82,362,000 after purchasing an additional 906,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,565,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,677,000 after buying an additional 697,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $119.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

