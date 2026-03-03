Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Buys 41,537 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 112.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

