Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Buys New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 896,055 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 0.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.18% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 794,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 317,352 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 312,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $37,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clifford T. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 560,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,133.34. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Glj Research decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.52 to $9.42 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

