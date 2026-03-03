Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 1,533,269 Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,533,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,212,000. Beam Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 1.51% of Beam Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7,080.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $3.46. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 280.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 target price on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,371 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,678. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.