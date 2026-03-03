Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Cuts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474,140 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.26% of PENN Entertainment worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $62,595,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $40,214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 711.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,029,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 308,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

