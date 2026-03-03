Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Decreases Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,892 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 23.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,721,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,233,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $76,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 98,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,637.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $70,441.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 271,864 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,858.72. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $940,298. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.64. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYZ. Bank of America raised their price target on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Block from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Block from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

