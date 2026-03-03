Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.7% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

