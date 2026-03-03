Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $10.86 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in PayPal by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Market buyout/takeover rumors could lift valuation or spark takeover interest that supports a premium for shareholders.

Positive Sentiment: An analyst (KGI, reported via Benzinga) reaffirmed a neutral rating but kept a $55 price target, implying meaningful upside vs. current levels and giving investors a near‑term valuation anchor.

Neutral Sentiment: Consensus brokerage coverage remains around a "Hold"/average recommendation, suggesting analysts are cautious but not bearish outright.

Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term performance has lagged major indices, underscoring investor wariness about growth trajectory — context that can amplify reactions to newsflow.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities class action covering purchases between Feb. 25, 2025 and Feb. 2, 2026 — this creates legal uncertainty, potential costs, and distraction for management.

Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bronstein, DJS, Schall, Robbins Geller, etc.) are circulating notices and lead‑plaintiff deadlines (Apr. 20, 2026), increasing the volume of litigation activity and public scrutiny.

Negative Sentiment: Reporting highlights that PayPal has withdrawn long‑term 2027 targets and announced a CEO change — both raise questions about near‑term strategy and guidance, which can pressure sentiment and increase volatility.

In other PayPal news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,357.96. The trade was a 75.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 42,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,493 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 10.35%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

