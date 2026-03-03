Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151,591 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 0.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,384.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

CZR opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 344.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

