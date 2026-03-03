Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $35.85 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511,799 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 1.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com worth $35,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

