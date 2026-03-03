Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $35.85 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511,799 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 1.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com worth $35,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.com Stock Performance
JD opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $46.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About JD.com
JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.
A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.
