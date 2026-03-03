Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,291 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 121,541 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Transocean worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 2,662.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,314 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,882,994 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 941,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,720,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $293,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,910. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 212,072 shares in the company, valued at $950,082.56. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $863,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 73.52%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

