Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $65.26 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,391 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.0% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $65,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $184,291,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $290,208,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,126,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $58,503,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $340.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $95.73 and a 12 month high of $192.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

