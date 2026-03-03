Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.48% of Seadrill worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 19.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SDRL has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Seadrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seadrill from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Seadrill from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE SDRL opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Seadrill Limited has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.36 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

