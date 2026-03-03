Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $92.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,413 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $92,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 410,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 637.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Record FY26 results, strong AI server demand, higher guidance, and bigger shareholder returns — Dell reported robust Q4 and FY26 results driven by AI-optimized servers, guided higher for FY27, raised its dividend 20% and authorized a $10 billion buyback; management also launched new PowerEdge AI/edge servers that support revenue momentum. Dell AI Server Momentum Fuels Record Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target upgrade — At least one outlet raised Dell’s price target to $155, signaling upgraded sell‑side expectations following the earnings beat and capital-return plans. Price Target Raised to $155
- Positive Sentiment: Large AI backlog supports future revenue — Dell’s disclosed AI backlog (cited as ~$43 billion in industry coverage) underpins near-term demand visibility for servers and infrastructure sales. Super Micro: Why the Shadow of NVIDIA Is a Profitable Place to Be
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry infrastructure momentum continues — Broader industry initiatives (e.g., 6G roadmaps and AI‑RAN partnerships) signal ongoing demand for networking and compute infrastructure that could indirectly benefit Dell over time. Qualcomm and Industry Leaders Commit to 6G Trajectory
- Neutral Sentiment: Executive move away from Dell — Thomson Reuters named former Dell finance executive Gary Bischoping as its new CFO; personnel moves are notable but unlikely to materially change Dell’s near-term operating momentum. Thomson Reuters names former Dell executive Bischoping as CFO
- Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure margins — Some analysts are mixed on Dell’s near-term margin outlook because memory and component costs have climbed, which could compress gross margins even as revenue grows. Analysts Mixed on Dell Amid Rising Memory Costs
NYSE:DELL opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.08%.
Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
