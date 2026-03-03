Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Invests $15.38 Million in Unity Software Inc. $U

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,375,000. Unity Software comprises 0.7% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.09% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Unity Software by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.52.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 393,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $19,524,007.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,439,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000,547.72. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 14,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $720,494.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 394,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,727,894.79. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 933,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,387,419. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

Featured Articles

