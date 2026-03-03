Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Invests $98.82 Million in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,294,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,819,000. EchoStar accounts for about 4.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.45% of EchoStar as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 593.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EchoStar Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. EchoStar Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $132.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at EchoStar
In related news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 285,832 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $30,106,684.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,688,870.65. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.
EchoStar News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting EchoStar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat estimates ($3.8B) and management highlighted slowing losses at DISH and Sling TV, a concrete operational bright spot investors liked. EchoStar Defies Critics With Strong Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors are increasingly valuing EchoStar as a holder of future SpaceX upside rather than for its legacy satellite/pay-TV business, supporting a higher stock multiple. EchoStar’s business deemed ‘irrelevant’ as investors focus on future SpaceX stake
- Positive Sentiment: Product/strategy update: EchoStar is testing a 5G phone lineup to bolster the Boost Mobile growth story — a tangible catalyst for wireless revenue if rolled out widely. EchoStar Tests 5G Phone Lineup
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release details full-year 2025 results and provides the official outlook and slide deck for investors to review. EchoStar Announces Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call coverage and transcript summarize management’s rationale for restructuring, impairments and the “cleanup” actions that create short-term pain but (management says) clearer longer-term optionality. EchoStar Earnings Call Balances Cleanup With High Stakes Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP results show a very large net loss (reported $14.5B loss for 2025 largely from impairments and restructuring), which is a significant fundamental headwind and explains weak EPS metrics. EchoStar Reports $14.5B Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed consensus by a wide margin (large GAAP and adjusted losses), which keeps downside risk for sentiment if the market focuses on near-term profitability rather than asset-value optionality. EchoStar Q4 Earnings Details
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.
In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.
