Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Invests $98.82 Million in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,294,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,819,000. EchoStar accounts for about 4.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.45% of EchoStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 593.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. EchoStar Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $132.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42.

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Williams Trading set a $158.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EchoStar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

In related news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 285,832 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $30,106,684.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,688,870.65. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

