Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Lowers Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,460 shares during the period. Roku comprises about 0.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.09% of Roku worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 326.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,083,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Roku by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 172.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Arete Research set a $132.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $266,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,650.96. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 216,979 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,335 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

