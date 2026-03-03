Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,022 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,000. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises about 0.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.58% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,284,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 460,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after buying an additional 45,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $253.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $520.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $204.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $194.00.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,528.48. This trade represents a 61.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Gorzynski acquired 38,576 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.50 per share, with a total value of $7,271,576.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 644,025 shares in the company, valued at $121,398,712.50. The trade was a 6.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,576 shares of company stock worth $17,994,174 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

