Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,866,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,674,000. Paramount Skydance makes up 8.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.46% of Paramount Skydance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $6,980,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,696,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $3,309,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSKY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

Shares of PSKY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Further Reading

