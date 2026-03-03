Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,866,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,674,000. Paramount Skydance makes up 8.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.46% of Paramount Skydance at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $6,980,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,696,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $3,309,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Skydance News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Scale and streaming strategy — Management says the deal gives Paramount the size to better compete with Netflix and will combine HBO Max and Paramount+ into a single streaming service, which could drive subscriber and cost-synergy upside over time. Paramount+ and HBO Max to merge into one streaming service after WBD deal closes
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress claimed — Paramount executives say they’ve made early progress with European regulators, reducing one major overhang if approvals continue. Paramount Claims Early European Regulatory Progress For WBD Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic consolidation uncertain — Combining legacy cable/linear assets and two streaming platforms is potentially value-creating but carries major execution risk; the timing, pricing and product roadmap for the merged streamer remain undefined. Paramount to combine HBO Max and Paramount+ into one streaming service after WBD merger
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy leverage — CEO David Ellison said the combined company will carry about $79 billion of net debt, a large burden that raises refinancing, ratings and flexibility concerns for investors. Paramount CEO says Warner Bros tie-up to carry $79 billion net debt, no cable asset sales planned
- Negative Sentiment: Cost cuts and layoffs risk — Reports cite $6 billion of planned savings and widespread staff concerns about “devastating” layoffs, which signals near-term disruption and potential impairment/one-time charges. Paramount Skydance, Warner Bros. staffers fear devastating layoffs following merger: reports
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market skepticism — TD Cowen cut its price target to $13 and commentators warn about integration complexity and legacy linear-TV drag; competing narratives (e.g., Netflix’s decision to walk away) have boosted rivals and highlighted investor preference for balance-sheet discipline. TD Cowen Cuts Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Price Target to $13.00
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny and antitrust risk — Major global reviews are expected and could impose divestitures, conditions or delays that weigh on near-term value. Paramount Won Over Warner Bros. Now for the Regulators.
- Neutral Sentiment: High trading volume — Shares are trading well above average, reflecting active repositioning by investors as news and analyst calls flow; that increases short-term volatility. Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on PSKY
Paramount Skydance Stock Performance
Shares of PSKY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion.
Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.
About Paramount Skydance
Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Skydance
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.