Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Purchases 4,467 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after buying an additional 2,235,380 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after buying an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,474,000 after acquiring an additional 888,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

