Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Raises Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,779 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Barrick Mining accounts for approximately 0.8% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,186,655 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $104,494,000 after buying an additional 228,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NYSE B opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

