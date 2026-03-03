Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 538,354 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.22% of Crocs worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennondale Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Crocs by 86.0% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 717,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,939,000 after acquiring an additional 423,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,066.72. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.