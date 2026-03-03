Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,028 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.12% of PagSeguro Digital worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 395,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

