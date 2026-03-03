Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Sells 104,604 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,604 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.30% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $111,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,346.70. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $366,324.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 226,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,653.48. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 99,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,674 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

