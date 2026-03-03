Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Sells 154,307 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,307 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -950.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $886,724.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.