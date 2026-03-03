Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Sells 36,209 Shares of Valaris Limited $VAL

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,209 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Valaris worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 13,400.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 106.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valaris by 240.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAL opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAL. Zacks Research cut Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Valaris

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

