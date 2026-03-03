Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Sells 62,493 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,493 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of QXO worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QXO. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 258.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in QXO by 1,740.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, February 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on QXO in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on QXO from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of QXO from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.24. QXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.55.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. QXO had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14725.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

