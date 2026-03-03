Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Sells 63,797 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,797 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.25% of DigitalOcean worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOCN opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

