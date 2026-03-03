Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) & Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 2 2 4 0 2.25 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1 3 12 1 2.76

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $77.17, indicating a potential upside of 114.53%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $685.31, indicating a potential upside of 57.32%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $761.41 million 5.03 $99.65 million $0.82 43.87 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals $958.40 million 10.43 -$288.28 million ($12.87) -33.85

Corcept Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 12.96% 15.19% 11.93% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals -30.08% -43.76% -24.88%

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

