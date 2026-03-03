Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 6,359 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,883.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.70 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.