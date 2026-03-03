Critical Analysis: TransEnterix (TRXDW) versus The Competition

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix’s peers have a beta of 1.78, indicating that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransEnterix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% TransEnterix Competitors -570.12% -123.56% -53.83%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million -$154.20 million -0.04 TransEnterix Competitors $61.66 million -$32.64 million 5.36

This table compares TransEnterix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TransEnterix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TransEnterix. TransEnterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TransEnterix peers beat TransEnterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

