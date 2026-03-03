Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,580 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.64% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $214,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.5%

CFR opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $148.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.21%.The company had revenue of $562.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,610.42. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,965. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $225,970. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $160.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.