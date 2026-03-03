D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Director Sells C$770,760.00 in Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Marks sold 1,070,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$770,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,960,000. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position.

Daniel Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Daniel Marks sold 500,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$370,000.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Daniel Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$750,000.00.

D-BOX Technologies Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of TSE DBO opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.94.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies ( TSE:DBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of C$13.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before.

